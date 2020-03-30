Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 30, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new study shows the current “hunker down” mandate could be necessary for months. And Alaska lawmakers passed a budget that doesn’t include a stimulus payment.
Reports tonight from:
- Zachariah Hughes, Casey Grove and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue