Keeping kids learning during the coronavirus pandemic | Alaska Insight

With a national and state emergency declared to slow the spread of coronavirus, school districts across Alaska are dealing with extended spring breaks and uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the school year. What are the options for distance education in a state with low or no internet connection in some areas? Will students be able to go back to school facilities this year?

In a special live broadcast, Lori Townsend discusses the evolving plan for education in Alaska with Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop and Northwest Arctic Borough School District Superintendent Terri Walker. Also in studio is Dr. Tami Lubitsh-White to discuss how parents can help their children adjust to the “new normal” during this uncertain time.

