Two Fairbanks medical clinics are related to at least 15 COVID-19 cases, state says

Two medical practices in the same building in Fairbanks are connected to a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

McKinley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and ATI Physical Therapy, both located at 3745 Geist Road, were connected to 15 known cases out of 28 cases that had been reported in the Fairbanks/North Pole area as of Sunday afternoon.

“The practices in this building are cooperating with public health officials in the investigation and have been proactive and supportive of efforts to safeguard patients, staff and the Fairbanks/North Pole community,” the department of health said in a release.

March 9 was the earliest date of exposure for a confirmed case and the most recent was March 19. The practices agreed to close through April 2, which is 14 days after the last known exposure.

People identified as close contacts to confirmed cases have been notified, but anyone who associated with either practice is encourage to self monitor.