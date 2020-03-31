Prudhoe Bay worker tests positive for COVID-19, BP says

BP’s operations center at Prudhoe Bay. (Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Oil and gas company BP confirmed Tuesday that a worker at Prudhoe Bay has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the first confirmed case of the illness at the massive oil field in northern Alaska, where many workers live in close quarters.

BP is the operator of the field. In a statement Tuesday, the company said it’s “following procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of COVID19 and ensure the safety of our people.”

“We are eliminating all non-essential activity on the slope,” it said. “The safety and wellbeing of staff and contractors and respect for the communities in which we operate is our highest priority.”

A spokeswoman for BP did not immediately respond to questions. It’s unclear where the employee is from, what condition the employee is in and whether they have exposed others.

The company also did not provide specifics about which work activities qualify as essential.

BP has previously said it has deployed new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on the Slope. Those include checking employees for fevers, extending many workers’ shifts to at least three weeks, instead of two, and increasing cleaning. The company has also said its out-of-state workers will self-quarantine for two weeks in Alaska before flying to the Slope.

