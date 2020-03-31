Hear how Alaskans are coping with coronavirus on our new podcast, Hunker Down Alaska

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended Alaskans’ lives in ways that would have seemed unthinkable a month ago.

Now we’re all trying to navigate a new normal of social distancing, canceled school and frenetic home offices.

At Alaska Public Media, we wanted to hear from people about how they’re handling the array of challenges — domestic, psychological, medical — that the coronavirus has thrown at them. So we’ve launched a new podcast: Hunker Down Alaska.

In this first episode, we hear from John Wros, an Anchorage adventurer who left on a week-long wilderness trip in Interior Alaska just as elected officials began instituting some of the most serious efforts to counter COVID-19. Then, we talk with Rita Aleck, a 35-year-old cocktail server who lost her job at a downtown Anchorage pub when Mayor Ethan Berkowitz closed bars and restaurants to in-person service.

If you have a story you’d like to share on the podcast, or an idea you’d like us to explore, email us at coronavirus@alaskapublic.org.

