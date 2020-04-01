Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska: Alaska Air National Guard, 210th Rescue Squadron pararescue members exit the back of a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules during a training mission June 23. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Airman 1st Class Jack Sanders)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska National Guard mobilizes to help airlift COVID-19 patients from rural Alaska. Plus: What we can learn from Alaskans’ response to the 1964 earthquake. And, some advice from a parent who home schools her children.

