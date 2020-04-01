Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska National Guard mobilizes to help airlift COVID-19 patients from rural Alaska. Plus: What we can learn from Alaskans’ response to the 1964 earthquake. And, some advice from a parent who home schools her children.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Casey Grove in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Izzy Ross and Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- June Leffler in Wrangell