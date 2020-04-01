Third resident at Fairbanks long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

Denali Center in the Fairbanks. (Tim Mowry/News-Miner)

A third resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Denali Center long-term care facility in Fairbanks, according to Foundation Health Partners.

The resident is a woman over the age of 90, said Liz Woodyard, chief of medical services and Denali Center administrator for the foundation, in a briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The two other residents who had tested positive are both doing well, Woodyard said. The second resident to test positive was transported to the medical floor earlier this week due to her worsened condition. However, she has been moved back to the Denali Center and is in stable condition, she added.

Earlier this week, Woodyard noted the facility was testing all 73 residents and 135 staff members. As of this afternoon, all test results had been returned, including the most recent positive diagnosis.

Half of the results had been returned as of Monday afternoon. At that time, two residents and four center-affiliated staff had tested positive.

