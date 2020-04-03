Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska has the lowest census response rate in the country. Plus: A new statewide virtual school catches some Alaska educators off guard. And, Alaska parents describe their new normal as they juggle work and school at home.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Angela Denning in Petersburg