Can Alaska’s economy bounce back after COVID-19?

The streets of downtown Anchorage were uncharacteristically empty on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Tens of thousands unemployed, nearly 2 billion in lost state GDP, these are the economic projections in a new report by the Institute of Social and Economic Research. ISER examined the negative effects of the COVID-19 virus on Alaska’s economy. How much will federal spending help Alaskan businesses and individuals? We’ll hear the forecasts from ISER and learn what help is available from the Small Business Administration on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Jon Bittner , Executive Director, Alaska Small Business Development Center

, Executive Director, Alaska Small Business Development Center Mouhcine Guettabi, Associate Professor of Economics with Institute of Social and Economic Research

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020

