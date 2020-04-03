Alaska’s U.S. Senators discuss how the CARES Act can benefit you | Alaska Insight

The global economy is being hammered by the effects of widespread illness and business closures due to COVID-19. In response, congress has put together the largest financial relief package in history. Will it be enough to blunt the economic decline in the U.S?

U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski join Lori Townsend from Washington D.C. to discuss how Alaskans can benefit from the CARES Act.

