State reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The virus was isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Two more Alaskans have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to five.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

In a prepared statement, the organization that runs the Fairbanks hospital said a 73-year-old person with underlying conditions died there Friday, after being admitted March 25.

Additionally, 13 more people have tested positive for virus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 171. However, the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said Friday that figure includes 16 people who have now recovered from the virus.

To date, 16 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus-related complications.

The new cases are people who are from Anchorage, Southeast Alaska and Interior Alaska — however it’s not clear where those Alaskans are actually located as new cases are reported based on where a person lives not where they were when they tested positive.

To date, state and private labs have performed more than 6,000 tests.

