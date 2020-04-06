Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 6, 2020

The Kanga Bay Cabin in the Tongass National Forrest, about 12 miles away from Sitka (Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Ketchikan resident describes contracting and recovering from COVID-19. Plus: Alaskans flee the cities to ride out the pandemic in relative solitude. The cruise town of Skagway tries to stay afloat as the tourism industry sinks.

