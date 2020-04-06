Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 6, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A Ketchikan resident describes contracting and recovering from COVID-19. Plus: Alaskans flee the cities to ride out the pandemic in relative solitude. The cruise town of Skagway tries to stay afloat as the tourism industry sinks.
Reports tonight from:
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Lex Treinen, Liz Ruskin, and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Claire Stremple in Haines