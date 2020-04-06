First case of coronavirus reported in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for the first time in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced the region’s initial case in a press release April 6, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 192.

YKHC reports the patient is self-isolating and “working with the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology and local government officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect people they may have been in contact with.”

YKHC spokesperson Mitchell Forbes says no one at the health corporation was available for media interviews at the time of the announcement. As of April 2, YKHC Chief of Staff Dr. Ellen Hodges reported YKHC had conducted 50 COVID-19 tests in the region.

In a press release, YKHC says, “This first case in our region highlights the importance of adherence to prevention guidelines including quarantine, social distancing, regular disinfecting, and regular hand washing. Help protect your community by staying home.

It also reminds people that symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever and a cough, sometimes causing shortness of breath. It asks that anyone experiencing these symptoms to not go to a village clinic or the Bethel emergency room and instead, call your village clinic or the Bethel hospital at 543-6949 so a health care provider can assist you.