Pogo mine worker tests positive for COVID-19 after 12-day shift

The Pogo mine and mill complex includes facilities for administrative offices, housing, meal service and emergency services. (Photo courtesy of the Pogo mine)

A worker at the Pogo gold mine has tested positive to COVID-19. And he may have come in contact with up to 14 others at the mine that’s located 38 miles northeast of Delta Junction.

Pogo owner Northern Star Resources issued a news release Sunday afternoon that said the worker tested positive after coming off a 12-day shift at the gold mine. The worker lives in Fairbanks and is with family and getting medical care. He hasn’t developed serious symptoms or complications, and he’ll be under observation and isolation for 14 days.

The company said eight other employees at Pogo who may have been exposed to

the coronavirus also were in isolation Sunday at the mine while they were waiting for

transportation from the site.

Those employees and six others who were on leave but may also have been exposed to the virus will all remain in isolation for 14 days and under observation and treatment if needed.

The Northern Star news release said work at Pogo mine will continue. The company said it will continue its social-distancing policies and stringent hygiene and cleaning standards. And it said “comprehensive sanitation on site” is under way.

