Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Anchorage School District nurse Bethany Zimpelman looks at informationwith Anchorage Health Department’s Michael Fritz during her shift at the Anchorage Health Department Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dozens of nurses work to track down people exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus. Plus: Officials say efforts to slow the spread of the virus could be working. And, demand for grocery delivery surges in popularity.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes, Lex Treinen, and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham

