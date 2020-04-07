Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Dozens of nurses work to track down people exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus. Plus: Officials say efforts to slow the spread of the virus could be working. And, demand for grocery delivery surges in popularity.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes, Lex Treinen, and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham