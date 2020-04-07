Alaska sees its largest one-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, total grows to 213

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

The number of Alaskans diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 22 on Monday — the largest one-day increase in reported cases in the state. The Yukon-Kuskokwim region also recorded its first case of the disease, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.

In total, 213 Alaskans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Of the 22 newly-diagnosed Alaskans, 11 are from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 10 are from the Municipality of Anchorage and one is from Bethel, according to the health department.

The new cases stem from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Monday. The state health department is reporting the new COVID-19 cases in Alaska from the prior 24-hour cycle by noon each day.

Nearly 7,000 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Alaska by the end of the day Monday.

The state health department reported no new deaths or hospitalizations. Six Alaskans have died after they were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 23 have been hospitalized. At least 29 Alaskans have recovered from the disease, according to the department.

Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alaska, the largest percentage — 20.19% — are in Alaskans ages 30 to 39, followed by 19.72% in Alaskans ages 50 to 59.

Most of the Alaskans diagnosed with the disease are from the Municipality Anchorage, with 98 cases. The Fairbanks area has 65 cases, and state officials have described the Interior Alaska community as a coronavirus hot spot.

Across the United States by Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 374,000 cases of COVID-19 and 12,064 deaths.

