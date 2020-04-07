LISTEN: Ketchikan resident describes recovering from COVID-19

A microscopic image of coronavirus

The coronavirus has sickened 14 people in Ketchikan as of Tuesday afternoon.

Russell Wodehouse is one of them. The father, hardware store worker and local musician was among the first residents identified to have COVID-19 in mid-March.

Wodehouse says he went out with some friends on Friday the 13th. Four days later, he got a call from health authorities saying he needed to get tested — one of his friends had tested positive.

By that weekend, he’d gotten his results: he, too, was positive.

As he told KRBD’s Eric Stone, it wasn’t long after that before he started to feel really sick.

Listen:

Wodehouse fought a nearly three-week battle against the coronavirus. He says he was cleared by state health authorities over weekend.

