Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Rural Alaska communities expand their coronavirus testing capabilities. Plus: organizations step in to feed needy families. And, a small Alaska seed company, struggles to keep up with surging demand.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Claire Stremple in Haines