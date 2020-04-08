PHOTOS: A quiet Anchorage in the time of social distancing

Parks are cordoned off, essential workers wear personal protective gear, and the streets are quiet as Anchorage adjusts to the recent social distancing and hunker down orders related to the coronavirus. Here are some scenes from a city that looks and feels very different than it did a month ago.

Playground equipment wrapped in caution tape at Elderberry Park on April 7th. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A USPS postal worker, Queen Walker, wears a protective mask and gloves. Anchorage, 4/7/20

A few cars parked in the usually busy Dimond Center parking lot on the afternoon of April 8th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Leather spreads a positive message to the community on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Spenard Builders Supply shares a message to Anchorage residents on April 7th, 2020.

(Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage restaurant, Turkish Delight, closes its doors to the public. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

An employee at New Sagaya Market wears a mask and gloves while stocking produce on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

New Sagaya Market informs shoppers about new safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Elderberry Park cordoned off on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Caution tape wrapped around the swing set at Elderberry Park April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

49th State Brewing advertises curbside pickup with new Spring decorations on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Club Paris posts a curbside pick up sign on the sidewalk of downtown Anchorage on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A quiet 5th Avenue during the Hunker Down Orders in Anchorage on April 8th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Sam Lotomau cleans the sidewalks while wearing a protective mask near 5th and D St. in Anchorage on April 7, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

An empty parking lot across from the Downtown Transit Center on April 8th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

JC Penny posts a closed sign on its doors at the 5th Avenue Mall. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A customer at Market Juice in Spenard practices social distancing while ordering a to-go drink on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Shoppers maintain 6ft of distance while waiting to enter the Dimond Costco on April 8th, 2020. Costco is limiting the number of people in the store and disinfecting carts. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Due to high demand, flour and sugar purchases are limited to 2 per customer at the Fred Meyer on Northern Lights, April 7th 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

A customer at Fred Meyer wears gloves while shopping. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)