LISTEN: Anchorage meal program seeks to feed hungry, including some recently out of work

“Pantry pack” boxes of food being assembled by Children’s Lunchbox in Anchorage. (Bean’s Cafe/Children’s Lunchbox)

Children’s Lunchbox, a Bean’s Cafe program in Anchorage, is one of the organizations working to feed hungry Alaskans. Some of them are newly out of work as businesses have closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

With more people needing help feeding their children and themselves, Children’s Lunchbox has launched a new initiative to raise money for what they call “pantry packs.” Each one is a shelf-stable meal in a box that can feed a family of four.

Bean’s Cafe Executive Director Lisa Sauder says the initiative started with the organization taking a bigger-picture look at families’ food needs amid the pandemic.

Sauder told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that Children’s Lunchbox is now hoping to provide tens of thousands of the boxed-up meals.

