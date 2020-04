Anchorage streets are noticeably emptier, as many businesses have closed or reduced operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s economy and it’s businesses are facing great uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And the non-profit industry is no exception.

Laurie Wolf is the President and CEO of the Foraker Group. Her organization works closely with the state’s nonprofits and tribal governments. Wolf says this is the first time in U.S. history that nonprofits and tribes are specifically listed in federal relief efforts.

