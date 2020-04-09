Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 9, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Once a coronavirus hotspot, Ketchikan hopes to continue with no active cases. Plus: Denali faces the prospect of an extremely slow summer tourism season. And, families of children with special needs adapt to distance learning.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel