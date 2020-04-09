Ask a Climatologist: Our ‘cold’ winter would’ve been balmy back in the ’70s

Sea ice floats in the Bering Strait off Cape Prince of Wales. (UAF photo by Gay Sheffield)

This winter in Alaska was one of the coldest of the last several years.

And while it felt cold to Alaskans, that’s not really saying much, says University of Alaska Fairbanks Climatologist Brian Brettschneider. That’s because the last few years have also included some of the warmest winters ever in Alaska.

Back for our Ask a Climatologist segment, Brettschneider told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove the supposedly cold winter of 2019 and ’20 would have seemed warm compared to pretty much any winter prior to 1975.

