Confused about social services and stimulus money? We’ve got you covered

Spenard Builders Supply uses its sign to share a hopeful message to Anchorage on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

From unemployment insurance to small business loans, many Alaskans have been forced, suddenly, to navigate myriad social benefits, including those included in the recently-passed federal CARES Act. Alaska Public Media has been following these new programs as they roll out, and we’re collecting the latest information here.

Unemployment insurance: Unemployment Insurance is a state-administered, federally funded program that recently had benefits boosted in the CARES Act. You can earn up to $370 a week, plus up to $75 for each dependent if you apply on the state’s website, and many of the usual requirements have been waived or modified. State administrators are advising self-employed people and those working in the gig economy to wait until the department has finalized the administration of the program. The department says that might not happen until early to mid-June.

Small business loans: The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering $10,000 ‘loans’ with fewer requirements than usual, as well as the possibility that you won’t ever have to pay them back. There’s some things you need to know before you get started that we’ve included in the link below. Local programs might be able to help as well, so check with your community’s government for more options.

Food assistance: The Food Bank of Alaska says it’s ready for the challenge of providing more meals to more people who have recently found themselves in a position where they can’t afford food. Their website has an online map where you can find pantries around the state. There are also meals delivered to kids around the state through a variety of partners. Additionally, there are federal programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants & Chidren) that you can apply for through the state’s website.

Utilities: Utility companies around the state have agreed to waive late fees and have agreed not to disconnect customers who can’t pay. Private companies have followed suit, signing the Keep Americans Connected pledge and offering free internet or upgrades.

Direct payments: Regardless of what you apply for, as long as you’ve paid your taxes and your income isn’t over $75,000, you’ll be getting a direct $1200 “economic impact payment” from the federal government as part of the CARES Act. That money should start being sent out in mid-April, according to the most recent information on the IRS website. Also, $1000 PFDs.

