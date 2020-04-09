Dunleavy orders Alaska schools closed for the remainder of school year

Gov. Mike Dunleavy briefed reporters on the state’s preparations for the coronavirus on March 10, 2020. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced on Thursday that schools would remain suspended through the end of the school year. No traditional classes will be held, though schools are providing distance learning.

Dunleavy, state Health Commissioner Adam Crum and state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink announced updates to previous health mandates at the daily COVID-19 news briefing.

Many schools are scheduled to hold their last day during the week of May 18.

Dunleavy also announced that he was changing a regulation to allow school districts to keep more money in savings as they head into next school year.

Crum said that elective dental procedures will be suspended until further notice.

The state mandates requiring that people remain at their homes for non-essential business and restricting travel in the state were extended by 10 days, through April 21. The state will re-evaluate those mandates by then.