Alaska Regional and Providence CEOs discuss Anchorage’s hospital capabilities during COVID-19

COVID-19 is sweeping its way across Alaska and the entire world. New terms and concepts like “social distancing” and “flatten the curve” are entering our vocabulary and our daily life. What are the capabilities of our hospitals? How much PPE do we have here? Join host Dr. Justin to discuss the response and capabilities of our local hospitals.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Julie Taylor, CEO, Alaska Regional Hospital
- Ella Gross, CEO, Providence Alaska Medical Center
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
