BP’s sale of its Alaska business is in jeopardy, The Wall Street Journal reports

Hilcorp’s Innovation drilling rig on the North Slope. (Courtesy photo)

BP’s sale of its entire Alaska business to Hilcorp is in jeopardy, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. As oil prices crater, banks are hesitant to finance the $5.6 billion deal, the newspaper says.

It’s the largest deal in the world involving oil and gas production assets that has yet to close, the WSJ reports. It includes BP’s stakes in the massive Prudhoe Bay oil field and trans-Alaska pipeline.

BP and Hilcorp have said they expect the deal to close this summer.

However, citing people familiar with the deal, the WSJ reports a group of banks led by JP Morgan Chase & Co. have become uncomfortable providing a loan as oil prices collapse in response to the coronavirus pandemic and declining energy demands.

Related: Why does a barrel of Alaska oil cost less than a pizza?

The WSJ also said it reviewed a recording of a call between Hilcorp management and bond investors. Management said whether the deal moves forward or doesn’t, the goal is to stay amicable with BP, the newspaper reported.

Hilcorp spokesman Luke Miller declined on Friday to comment on the WSJ report, including whether the deal was at risk and how the company plans to finance it.

In response to questions, BP spokeswoman Megan Baldino said the company isn’t commenting outside of its market update from early April. The update says BP expects the sale to Hilcorp to be completed this year, “subject to regulatory approvals.”

Read the entire article from The Wall Street Journal here.

Last year, BP announced its plans to sell its Alaska assets to Hilcorp, and the Regulatory Commission of Alaska continues to review a critical piece of it.

The state regulators asked Hilcorp last week to disclose whether and how the historic drop in oil prices will affect its ability to finance the deal. The company must respond by May 4.

Related: Will the oil price crash disrupt the BP-Hilcorp deal? Alaska state regulators want to know.