Fairbanks sees second COVID-19 death, a 73-year-old woman

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The virus was isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

A second Interior Alaska resident has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from Foundation Health Partners on Friday.

The patient was a 73-year-old woman, said the foundation, which operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center long-term care facility.

No other information on the patient was provided.

The woman is the eighth Alaskan who has died after diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Two died out of state.

The death will not be included in the state’s data until Saturday because of its 24-hour reporting schedule.

The number of Alaskans diagnosed with COVID-19 grew by 11 by the end of the day Thursday, to 246, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. The state reported one more hospitalization, bringing the total to 28, and at least 55 Alaskans have recovered from the disease.

Of the newly-diagnosed Alaskans, three are from the Municipality of Anchorage, four are from the Fairbanks North-Star Borough, one is from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two are from Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one is from the Juneau area. More than 7,400 tests have been administered.

This story will be updated.

Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon contributed to this report.

Catch up on the latest news on coronavirus in Alaska.