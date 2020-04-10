LISTEN: Digging in to the Ravn bankruptcy case

(Ravn Alaska file photo)

A couple of months ago, RavnAir Group was Alaska’s largest rural air service, with two hundred million dollars in annual revenue, more than a thousand employees and dozens of planes.

One pandemic later and Ravn is in bankruptcy, with $91 million in debt and lenders who want a fire sale of the company’s assets. The bankruptcy case is playing out more than 4,000 miles from Alaska in a Delaware courtroom, nearly out of public view.

Read the full story: Ravn is $90 million in debt and could be forced to shut down for good, court docs say

Alaska Public Media’s Nat Herz has been following the case and talked to Alaska News Nightly host Casey Grove about it.

LISTEN HERE: