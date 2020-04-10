The economic implications of the COVID-19 shut downs | Alaska Insight

ISER examined the negative effects of the COVID-19 on Alaska’s economy, and the numbers are stark: there are tens of thousands unemployed, and nearly 2 billion in lost state GDP. How much will federal spending help Alaskan businesses and individuals?

Lori Townsend is joined by ISER’s Mouhcine Guettabi to discuss the report and its major takeaway. Jon Bittner with the Alaska Small Business Development Center also joins to discuss what small businesses can do to keep themselves afloat.

