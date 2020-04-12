Sunday update: Alaska reports 15 new coronavirus cases

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (tan) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (Photo credit: NIAID)

Another 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the cumulative case count for the state up to 272.

At least five of the new cases were reported in the Anchorage area and four in the Mat-Su Valley, with three in Wasilla and one case in Palmer. That’s the highest single-day case count for the Mat-Su Valley to date. Additionally, three new cases were reported in the Fairbanks area, one new case was reported in Juneau, one in Ketchikan, and one in Girdwood.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Nationwide, the United States passed Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths linked to the coronavirus on Saturday.

