There are four COVID-19 cases at a Juneau correctional center

Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. (Photo by Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau)

Four recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Juneau are all staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center, according to the Alaska Department of Corrections.

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the facility. All staff and inmates have been issued cloth face masks.

According to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau, the new cases were reported on Friday, Sunday and today. The results from the latest confirmed case came in today but will be included in Tuesday’s statewide numbers due to reporting protocols.

Lemon Creek authorities became aware of the first confirmed case among a staff member last week. They informed inmates and staff on Thursday that they had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

State epidemiologists are working with the department to trace close contacts among the facility’s inmates and staff.

The prison implemented a response plan, but has not shared the details of that plan citing security issues.

The current inmate population at the facility is 219 inmates, down from 248 a month ago. The facility also has about 85 staff working four shifts under normal circumstances.