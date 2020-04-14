Alaska COVID-19 update: A ninth death, eight new cases and 13 more recoveries

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

A woman in her 30s from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has died from COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health and Social Services.

She is the ninth Alaskan whose death is linked to the disease, and the first from Mat-Su. Two of the Alaskans died out of state.

The state health department also reported that another eight Alaskans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 285 by the end of the day Monday. The number who have recovered from the disease rose by 13, to 98. The total number of hospitalizations remained unchanged, at 32.

The department reported that the Mat-Su woman acquired COVID-19 locally, and died on Sunday, according its data published online Tuesday. It’s unclear if she had any underlying health conditions. A health department spokesman said he did not immediately have more information.

Of the new cases, five of the Alaskans are from the Municipality of Anchorage, one is from the Prince of Wales-Hyder area, one is from the Mat-Su Borough and one is an employee at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. It’s the fourth correctional officer at the prison who has tested positive for the disease.

The Bering Strait region also has its first confirmed COVID-19 case, the North Sound Health Corp. announced in a statement on Tuesday. The person has been self-isolating, and a spokeswoman for the health care organization declined to say which community the person is from. The case will likely appear in the state’s count on Wednesday because of its 24-reporting cycle.

More than 8,300 tests have been administered in Alaska.

Across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 575,000 COVID-19 cases and 22,252 deaths.

