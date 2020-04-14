Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fish processors in Unalaska start up an innovative partnership with the city during the pandemic. Plus: Alaskans can still expect sport and personal use fishing this summer. And, businesses in the Denali area that depend on tourists face an uncertain future.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Caroline Lester in Unalaska
- Angela Denning in Petersburg