Additional Pogo workers have tested positive for COVID-19, mine company won’t say how many

Officials with the company that owns the Pogo gold mine say more workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

But, Northern Star Resources would not say how many workers at the mine have tested positive. A company spokesperson said Tuesday that it’s “a small number.”

The spokesperson said in an email that all other mine workers who have been in close contact with the infected workers have all been quarantined away from the mine. The spokesperson wouldn’t say how many have been isolated or quarantined – only that it’s, quote, “a limited number.” And she said those employees are being monitored by the company’s medical team or other consultants.

The spokesperson declined to say where those workers lived.

Northern Star announced last week that a Pogo worker had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the worker was being treated at his home in Fairbanks. The company said that 14 other workers who were suspected of having been exposed to the virus would all remain in isolation for 14 days and under observation and treatment if needed.

The news release said, in response to the COVID-19 case, the company would continue social-distancing policies and stringent hygiene and cleaning standards at the mine. The company spokesperson said Tuesday those measures would remain in place and that no additional response was under consideration.

The Pogo gold mine employs about 300 workers at its facility, located 38 miles northeast of Delta Junction. The town has had only one case of COVID-19 reported – a person who lives in Delta and works as a Department of the Army civilian worker on Fort Greely.