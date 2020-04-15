Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Alex JustAlex sits in the rental truck he uses as a stage for his drive-in stand up comedy show at Chillkoot Charlie’s in Anchorage on April 10, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tension surfaces between coastal cities and the state over quarantine rules. Plus: Alaska Tribes say Native Corporations shouldn’t be eligible for CARES Act funding. And, putting on a comedy show during a pandemic.

Reports tonight from: