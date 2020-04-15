Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Alex JustAlex sits in the rental truck he uses as a stage for his drive-in stand up comedy show at Chillkoot Charlie’s in Anchorage on April 10, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tension surfaces between coastal cities and the state over quarantine rules. Plus: Alaska Tribes say Native Corporations shouldn’t be eligible for CARES Act funding. And, putting on a comedy show during a pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin, Zachariah Hughes and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

