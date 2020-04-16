Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 16, 2020

As the pandemic continues, more Alaskans are getting used to the idea of health services from a distance.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Inmates at a Juneau correctional center worry about the spread COVID-19. Plus: An Anchorage barber describes riding out the pandemic and his hopes for the future. And, Alaskans are getting more comfortable with telemedicine during the pandemic.

Reports tonight from: