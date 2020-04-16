Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 16, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Inmates at a Juneau correctional center worry about the spread COVID-19. Plus: An Anchorage barber describes riding out the pandemic and his hopes for the future. And, Alaskans are getting more comfortable with telemedicine during the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Adelyn Baxter and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- and Ari Snider in Sitka