LISTEN: Anchorage barber optimistic a month into shutdown, ‘but some weren’t in a position to weather this’

The Idoms pose for a portrait on February 26, 2020. The Hair Science Barbershop and Barber School is a family operation. Katie Idom, left, is a hair stylist, but also handles their merchandise. (From left to right) Katie Idom, Nova Idom, 1, Zendaya Idom, 3, and Shawn Idom. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Hundreds of hair care and beauty industry businesses in Alaska have had to shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A barbershop in Anchorage called Hair Science is just one of them. Hair Science’s owner and lead barber Shawn Idom says he decided to close up shop even before a statewide mandate required it.

Idom explained to Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove what it’s like dealing with the quickly unfolding health crisis, for a line of work that inherently involves getting close to customers.

