Take a break from pandemic stress with some help from Alaska musicians and writers

Alaskan author Don Rearden (Credit: Joe Yelverton)

With the stress of sheltering in our homes and a daily barrage of worrisome news about the global pandemic, it’s important to find time to decompress, relax and find hope for the future. Join us as we visit with Alaska musicians and writers who explore our collective plight, through songs, poetry and essays. Writing to find clarity in the chaos is our discussion on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Don Rearden , author

, author Ed Washington , musician

, musician Kat Moore , musician

, musician Quinn Christopherson, musician

PARTICIPATING:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.