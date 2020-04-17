State of Art: Learn how to apply for the Ted Stevens Young Alaskan Artist award. Plus, a song from Duke Russell and the Shirt Tuckers.

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Juliana Osinchuk, founder of the award that ultimately became the Ted Stevens Young Alaskan Artist Award. Organized by the Anchorage Festival of Music, the award goes to an Alaska classical musician ready to take their next step into the professional world. We learn about the classical-music-focused award and how to apply. We also hear a track from Anchorage artist Duke Russell‘s musical project, the Shirt Tuckers, called “Spiritual Poptart.”

Apply for Ted Stevens Young Alaskan Artist Award HERE

**Applications must be submitted by May 22, 2020**