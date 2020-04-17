We’re still getting questions about COVID-19. We invited two doctors back to answer them.

Alaskans have been under orders to shelter-in-place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 is spread by respiratory dropets, saliva, and nasal discharge from an affected person or even a contaminated object. There’s no documented treatment yet, but the medical community has been well positioned to treat the potential numbers of patients affected. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff live with your questions.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Robin Ninefeldt, MD, President of Anchorage Project Access Board of Directors, Family Medicine Physician
- Robin Ober, DO, Internal Medicine physician at Apex Internal Medicine in Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
