Working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

Limited or no road access means many rural Alaska communities face challenges in delivering health care. With the additional strain COVID-19 is putting on local health care providers, how is rural Alaska preparing to stop the spread of coronavirus in their small, isolated communities?

Lori Townsend is joined by Tim Struna, Public Health Nursing Chief for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, and Dr. Ellen Hodges, the Medical Chief of Staff for Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

