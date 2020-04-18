Alaska, Interrupted, Episode 3: Goodbye letters

This week, on Alaska, Interrupted: Charlie Aarons, a 70-year-old retired Anchorage doctor, has been holed up at home for the past five weeks, getting groceries delivered and leaving only for daily walks as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Miriam and Charlie Aarons at Charlie’s retirement party. (Courtesy Miriam Aarons)

His daughter, Miriam Aarons, was also taking serious precautions, wiping down her own grocery deliveries and only handling mail with gloves. She tested positive for COVID-19 nonetheless, and with her father’s help fought through the virus. She’s healthy now, but faced some dark moments when she was sick: At one point, she wrote goodbye letters to her four sons.

Hear from both of them in this week’s episode.