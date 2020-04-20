Dunleavy outlines steps for cautious reopening of the economy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference about COVID-19 on April 14, 2020. (Office of the Governor)

Governor Mike Dunleavy said Monday that the state will announce Tuesday the dates for opening hair and nail salons, restaurants, and retail businesses with added protocols to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said the state may begin to relax regulations as early as next week. He will meet with mayors on the issue Tuesday.

“In those businesses, we feel there are protocols those businesses can put in place — face coverings, sanitizing, spacing within their businesses,” Dunleavy said.

Alaska has had good numbers, with new cases remaining stable. Capacity to test as well as hospital capacity has increased. As the state reopens some sectors, it will watch carefully for movement in the wrong direction, the governor said.

“If we see a spike in cases, clusters of cases, we’re going to go in and investigate that really quickly,” he said.

Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said that even as some of the restrictions on businesses relax, residents should continue to avoid large groups, practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Zink said the decrease in positive tests shows that Alaskans efforts have been effective. That trend is a leading requirement for reopening the economy.

“There has just been a really progressive downward trend,” she said.

She stressed that people who have symptoms should get tested. Testing data is another key for those who are tracking the disease. The state lab can now test as many as 7000 people a week. Testing criteria has been relaxed so anyone can now be tested, she said.

She also told people to track their movements using an app or on paper, so that if they do test positive, disease trackers can help isolate where their exposure came from.

Alaska Public Media Editor Julia O’Malley contributed to this story.