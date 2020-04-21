Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Bristol Bay communities face balancing health concerns with a lucrative fishing season. Plus: an Anchorage toy store owner provides distractions during tough times. And, Bethel’s close-knit community turns to videochats during a time of social distancing.
Reports tonight from:
- Zachariah Hughes and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Greg Kim in Bethel