Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Classic Toys toy store is one of the few stores that remain open, using curbside pickup and in-state shipping. The owner, Ed Dodd, says toys provide a needed distraction during times of distress.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Bristol Bay communities face balancing health concerns with a lucrative fishing season. Plus: an Anchorage toy store owner provides distractions during tough times. And, Bethel’s close-knit community turns to videochats during a time of social distancing.

Reports tonight from: