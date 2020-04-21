LISTEN: With doors closed for now, Anchorage toy store turns to online orders and curbside pickup

(Ed Dodd/Classic Toys)

The experience of strolling through a toy store’s aisles for action figures, games and other items of delight is, like a lot of things, on hold during the pandemic. But at least two locally owned Anchorage stores are continuing to sell toys.

That’s after Over the Rainbow Toy Store and Classic Toys got permission from the city to continue operating by mail or curbside pick up only.

And while Classic Toys owner Ed Dodd admits his store isn’t providing things technically critical to sustaining life, like food, he says many people consider the toy stores as providing an essential service, with so many children — and adults — stuck at home.