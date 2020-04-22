Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some business owners prepare to reopen Monday after being closed for weeks. Plus: Some Alaskans protest the health mandates that have shuttered much of the economy. And, forecasters keep tabs on river breakup that could cause flooding in some communities.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck and Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Zachariah Hughes, Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- and Greg Kim in Bethel