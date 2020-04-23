Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s lawmakers and economists weigh the trade offs of issuing an extra PFD. Plus: Police in Nome see a spike in domestic violence calls as people hunker down. And, Salon owners consider how to safely open their doors again during a pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Ari Snider in Sitka