Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 23, 2020

After weeks of closure, hair salons are preparing to safely reopen which means adapting protocols to new social distancing guidelines.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s lawmakers and economists weigh the trade offs of issuing an extra PFD. Plus: Police in Nome see a spike in domestic violence calls as people hunker down. And, Salon owners consider how to safely open their doors again during a pandemic.

