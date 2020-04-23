LISTEN: Mat-Su School Board book ban draws ire after vote with no public comments

The school board in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough voted 5-2 Wednesday night to ban a list of five books deemed “controversial,” as well as high school journalism curriculum from the New York Times.

The banned books are “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller, “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison and “The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Tim Rockey wrote about the school board’s move to ban the books and talked about it with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove.

