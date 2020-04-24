LISTEN: Alaska Regional and Providence CEOs discuss Anchorage’s hospital capabilities during COVID-19

Michelle Collins demonstrates how to use one of the machines that processes DNA samples. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

As technology and science advance we continue to find genes that play a role in both cancer and non-cancer diseases. Testing can show if you are at risk for a disease and also impact how you are treated. Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, as we discuss the role and importance of genetic counseling.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Maggie Miller MS, CGC , Certified Genetic Counselor

, Certified Genetic Counselor Sarah Beck, MS, CGC, Certified Genetic Counselor

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: